'Like coming home': Spiegel speaks up for Blues Festival's continuation

A regular performer at Goulburn's long running Blues Festival is disappointed by a decision to discontinue the event.
Australian guitarist, singer and songwriter, Lloyd Spiegel, launched his career at the first Blues Festival held at the Goulburn Recreation Area in the late 1990s.
The now international artist said he was saddened to read that the festival would stop after 25 years.
"I'm a real advocate for Blues music and Goulburn was a place where the focus was on the artist," he said.
"There was something richly Australian about having it in Goulburn and it was the first opportunity of the year for musicians to catch up with each other. Australia deserves a festival that is named for the many artists travelling around and performing."
Mr Spiegel said while the Goulburn fixture wasn't the largest Blues festival, its concentration on small venues always "felt like coming home."
The council announced on Tuesday, March 5 that festival organisers, Australian National Events, was unable to fulfil the final year of its five-year contract due to "unforeseen circumstances." The company has since publicly stated that health conditions of two members were factors.
The council also stated that "fiscal conditions" and the difficulties of securing support and sponsorship were considerations in ending the festival. However Mayor Peter Walker said a firm decision on its continuation or otherwise could be made after the council received a decision from IPART about a proposed 51.2pc rate rise.
Mr Spiegel performed at about 11 festivals and was Blues ambassador twice.
"I played my first one as a teenager at Goulburn showground," he said.
"...I went from being a teenager desperate to get on stage to headlining the event and being an ambassador. It was great. It's a benchmark event for Australian blues artists and it's been a huge part of my life."
Mr Spiegel hoped a party continued the event given its "positive" community reception. He believed its loss would leave a "huge gap" in the Australian Blues calendar and industry.
"Losing any event is devastating but more so for Goulburn...I'd welcome any opportunity to return," he said.
Goulburn entertainment promoter, Geoff Bell, ran the festival for 10 years up until 2019.
He was also disappointed but wasn't surprised.
"When they decided to run it every two years, that was a red flag for me. But it's not the only one; these things are falling over everywhere," Mr Bell said.
While not aware of the precise reasons for the festival's discontinuation, he said cost of living rises and the fixed $30,000 council contribution were likely factors. In another town, the council contributed $250,000 to an annual festival that generated millions of dollars every year. However he believed Goulburn Mulwaree Council was "between a rock and a hard place" with its proposed rate rise.
"It's disappointing and sad and I hope there's a way the festival can go forward but I'm not actively looking," Mr Bell said.
"...I'm a fan because of the cultural input to the city. We're mainly a sports town but music forms a huge part. For a town to have upwards of six live music venues every week is unheard of...We are so far ahead of other places and the Blues Festival was a big impetus for that."
He argued the festival also fostered a generation of musicians at the Hume Conservatorium.
Mr Bell said he was busy with his own business and would only consider running the festival again if the financial conditions were right. However he stressed that he never ran it for profit but to ensure its continuation.
He blamed the focus on international artists, such as Taylor Swift, for sapping money and focus from regional festivals and Australian performers.
"It's difficult to get sponsorship for these events. The council will say it's not their purview but it is because it makes money go around," he said.
"..I'd love to see it continue because it's a big part of this town. A lot of musicians have called me and said it was so disappointing. They loved coming here."
