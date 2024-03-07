Fairfax family retreat for sale, drops to $9.5 million from $15 million

The country retreat built for the Fairfax family in the 1880s is on the market in Burradoo through an expression of interest, and the price guide has been reduced from $15 million to $9.5 million.
It was built in the 1880s for the John Fairfax's grandson Charles Fairfax, and is on 4.5 acres of land.
The main residence has 10 luxury bedrooms, six bathrooms, three dressing rooms, four powder rooms, and a country kitchen with an adjoining scullery, and informal sitting room.
Dunne Southern Highlands principal, auctioneer, stock and station agent Sandi Dunne said it had been on the market "on and off" for two years with different agencies.
Initially listed for $12 million with Dunne Southern Highlands and bumped to $15 million with another agency, it was listed higher due to prices soaring during the pandemic.
According to CoreLogic's data in December, 2021, the median house price in Burradoo was more than $2.2 million.
Ms Dunne said the current owners were realistic about the pricing and wanted to sell the property.
"It's a very biggest estate, it's four-and-a-half acres and it's not just got the main house with the Fairfax house on it, it's got other buildings which are built over time," she said.
"So there's a lot of buildings there that people have to take care of and a lot of people are overwhelmed by just the size of the buildings."
There is a DA approval for two one acre lots, where the land can be sold, or two houses can be built, the principal said.
The main residence was heritage listed, which meant zoning in place could be overrode to establish a DA for the main house main house while preserving it, she said.
Potential possibilities for the main house if a DA was approved could be a medical centre, childcare facility or accommodation.
Ms Dunne said there had been interest in the property and it would be great to sell it to someone with "passion for that kind of home to really make it quite grand again".
The original floorboards are still in place and the property boasts historic gardens with trees that are more than 140 years old.
During the Second World War, the former Fairfax estate was purchased by Kincoppal-Rose Bay School in Sydney, and junior students were transferred there when there were security concerns.
The EOI closes on March 27 and more information can be found on dunnerealestate.com.au.
