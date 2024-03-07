The power of sport: Luke McCue Memorial Cup returns

There are only weeks to go before the third Memorial Rugby Day featuring the Luke McCue Memorial Cup.
This event is a great way to unite the Goulburn and Crookwell communities in the name of rugby and commemorate the tragic loss of young people from the rugby community.
Last year's event was a reflexion on lives lost, noting the passing of Chadd Selby, Hugo Cunningham, Luke McCue and Tangi Tangitamaiti and Ethan Metz.
This year, Ally Jaffrey's passing will be honoured with a one minute silence before the trial match.
The format for the event on Saturday, March 23 at Rugby Park from 9am will include the trial match between Goulburn Dirty Reds and the Crookwell Dogs from 10am.
The junior Fizzy Reds and Crookwell Pups will play a lunch time game while the social rugby sevens rounds will commence after the trial match. This year there will be two pools of teams.
The playing day concludes at around 5pm with presentations to the winners, followed by live music and dinner stalls. The evening will also see the drawing of the raffle and auction.
Canteen and bar facilities will be provided on the day but no alcohol is to be brought into the venue. There is a gold coin donation entry fee at the gate.
All codes of sport are welcome to participate in the day and rugby rules of the day apply. For example, a player wearing red shorts may not be tackled.
The Luke McCue Memorial Cup committee thanks last year's sponsors and invite sponsors to come on board for 2024.
Veolia also gave a 2023 grant for player shirts, which kicked off the 2024 event funding.
Businesses and individuals looking to sponsor the day can email memorialday.committee@gmail.com.
This year the team names are Bundy Rums, Great Northerns, Sandmans, Wallabies, Labradors, Sharks, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Team Tangi Tangitamaiti.
Gate takings, auction and raffle proceeds will be divided between the Goulburn and Crookwell Rugby Clubs Injured Players Funds.
