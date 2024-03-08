Mother of one inspires at International Women's Day celebration

Angela Abakah headlined the International Women's Day celebrations at the Goulburn Multicultural Centre (GMC) on Friday, March 8.
The special guest was a Sierra Leonean clinical nurse educator at Goulburn Base Hospital, a pastor, songwriter, composer, public speaker and the co-founder of Ralph Health Care Support International.
The mother of one spoke about the importance of women celebrating themselves everyday because they matter in life and encouraged all the women in the room to inspire and to invest in themselves.
She also spoke about her struggles and how she overcame them.
Organiser and GMC manager Heni Pearson explained the importance of the day.
"When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world," she said.
"When women themselves are inspired to be included, there's a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment."
The day concluded with a dance, lunch and piano music from Greg O'Keefe.
