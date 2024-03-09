Man dies following single vehicle crash in state's south

A report is being prepared for the coroner after the death of a man in a single vehicle crash in the state's south.
About 11.30am on Friday, March 1, a white Holden Colorado utility towing a caravan overtook a heavy vehicle while travelling south on the Hume Highway at Bookham.
For reasons still under investigation, shortly after overtaking the heavy vehicle, the 77-year-old driver of the utility lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the utility and caravan rolling into an embankment.
The driver and a 77-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics, before the man was airlifted to Canberra Hospital for treatment for serious head and spinal injuries.
The man was later transferred to the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, where he died.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
