Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man dies following single vehicle crash in state's south

By Nsw Police
March 10 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officer rolls out the police tape. File picture.
Officer rolls out the police tape. File picture.

A report is being prepared for the coroner after the death of a man in a single vehicle crash in the state's south.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.