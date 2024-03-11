Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'Beware of scammers' : Day VIEW hears from credit union speakers

By Carol Olsen*
Updated March 11 2024 - 11:34am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was great to see so many of our Goulburn Day VIEW Club members as well as guests to celebrate International Women's Day. We hope you all enjoyed your day with us, sharing a delicious lunch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.