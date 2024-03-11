'Beware of scammers' : Day VIEW hears from credit union speakers

It was great to see so many of our Goulburn Day VIEW Club members as well as guests to celebrate International Women's Day. We hope you all enjoyed your day with us, sharing a delicious lunch.
Our thoughts are with Pat Delaney and Helen Scott who are not well, we hope they are with us again very soon. Birthdays for March are Joycelyn Cooper, Jean Ryan, Gloria Bell and Judith Roper.
Our guest speakers were Tanya Schiller, CEO of Berrima District Credit Union The Collective Impact and Amy Edwards from the Community Bank, Berrima District Credit Union who gave a very interesting and informative presentation on fraud prevention and scamming. Joan Scott presented them with a small thank you gift.
The guest speaker for April will be our Area AA VIEW national councillor Frances Turner and we look forward to hearing from her.
Our next social day will be Thursday, March 21 at Some Cafe, Collector. Car pool at 11am for 11.30am start at the back of the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Lunch is booked for 12 noon. Please give your name to Margaret Gooch by 7pm Monday, March 18. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
Our next meeting will be Thursday, April 4, 2024 and if you wish to join us, please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm on Monday, April 1. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
