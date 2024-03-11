'Beware of scammers' : Day VIEW hears from credit union speakers

Our next social day will be Thursday, March 21 at Some Cafe, Collector. Car pool at 11am for 11.30am start at the back of the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Lunch is booked for 12 noon. Please give your name to Margaret Gooch by 7pm Monday, March 18. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.