"Something for everyone": Taralga Show a big success

A fantastic weekend was had by all those who flocked to the Taralga Showground on the weekend.
That was because the annual Taralga Show was back on March 9-10 and show president Laura Craig said the activities suited people of all ages.
Some of the features of the show included a sheep counting competition, the dog high jump, dog trials, show jumping, quick shear, horse sporting events, a tug-o-war and live entertainment from The Corbys.
"It's been quite a successful show," Ms Craig said.
"We had a great turnout on the Saturday and the weather's been beautiful."
This was Ms Craig's first year as president and she said her favourite thing about the role was "seeing families come out and having a great time together".
"There's something for everyone and the kids had a treasure hunt on Saturday."
Unfortunately, the show had a hiccup to hurdle as an injury occurred to a horse rider on the second day.
"We had an injury in one of the horse events we had to stop for an hour and a half," Ms Craig said.
"The horse had a bit too much of a get up in him today."
The man, who also competed at last year's show, was flown to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment.
The show will return in 2025.
