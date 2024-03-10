Two people sustain minor injuries in Bungonia district crash

At least one person has been transported to hospital after a crash near Bungonia.
Police said a single vehicle rolled while navigating a bend on Mountain Ash Road, some 9km west of Bungonia. The crash occurred near the intersection with Styles Road at about 7.30am on Monday, March 11.
They reported that there were no major injuries and that two occupants freed themselves from the car and were walking around.
The woman was transported to Goulburn Base Hospital with unknown injuries. NSW Ambulance could not confirm whether the child was also taken to hospital.
