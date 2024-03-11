Jean's mission to put people at the heart wins senior of the year award

Ask Jean Lloyd what motivates her extensive Goulburn community involvement and she'll give you a simple answer.
"It's people," she said.
"It's the knowledge that you've improved someone's day or made it a bit easier for them. As much as anything it's spending time with people and hearing fascinating stories about their life."
Mrs Lloyd was named Goulburn Mulwaree senior of the year at a Workers Club event on Monday, March 11. Hume MP Angus Taylor and deputy mayor Steve Ruddell attended the function marking the start of Senior's Week, while Cr Dan Strickland was emcee.
Mrs Lloyd was honoured for her long involvement with Goulburn Legacy as a Legatee, board member, secretary and past president. She was up against Ray Strong, acknowledged for his Goulburn Lions Club and Legacy involvement.
"Jean is a wonderful Legatee, volunteering at Legacy Lodge and assisting ex-servicemen's widows to stay in their own homes. She assists with gardening, minor repairs and just looking after residences," Cr Strickland said.
Mrs Lloyd was also recognised for her 30-year involvement in Quota as a member, president, assistant president and various roles at district level.
In addition, she volunteers with Meals on Wheels and and assists with Lions Club's Voice of Youth public speaking competition.
"Jean is very generous with her time. She is a caring person and only needs to hear of someone who is unwell and she's busy cooking up a storm for them to relieve them of the task," the citation read.
It's a busy life for the former school teacher but the causes are close to heart. As a former Legacy ward herself, she says giving back to the charitable organisation is important.
It was something of a double celebration for Mrs Lloyd. The Goulburn Legacy Lodge committee, of which she is a member, took out the senior group of the year at Monday's function.
Under the direction of herself, Russ Sheely and John Sturgiss, volunteers devote two to three hours weekly doing repairs, gardening and helping the elderly. While primarily for war widows, more recently, the Lagoon Street units have been opened to accommodation for other seniors.
"Most people love it. It's a lovely open area and we have lunches and morning teas for the residents and hold an Anzac ceremony for those who can't get to the Belmore Park commemoration," Mrs Lloyd said.
The volunteers fill a vital function for tenants who don't have family living close.
Mrs Lloyd said she had no idea who nominated her for the senior of the year award.
"I'm absolutely chuffed. It's such a surprise," she said.
"I enjoy what I do and it gives me a lot of pleasure that someone thinks I do a good job...I saw something at Quota recently that said if you want a lifetime of happiness, do something for foe someone else. It stays with me and really gives inner peace and happiness."
As a finalist, Mr Strong was recognised for his "tireless work" raising money for Goulburn Lions Club to disperse to community causes, his assistance with the Voice of Youth competition and help during Legacy Week as a reserve member.
The function also included presentations by History Goulburn president, Jennifer Lamb and committee member, Roger Bayley about the city's fascinating past and the role of seniors in research and museums such as Saint Clair.
"Community groups such as ours survive and thrive because of our older members," Ms Lamb said.
"As seniors we are as essential to community life as we were when young tax paying workers and parents, maybe even more essential. Without seniors, so much of Goulburn's rich community might not exist, let alone thrive."
Seniors Week in Goulburn continues with a sold-out Andrew Leonard show at the Goulburn Workers Club on Tuesday, March 12, a movie screening at the Lilac City Cinema the following day and a 'Dying to Know' information expo at the Grace Millsom Centre on Thursday, March 13 from 11am to 2pm.
On Friday, March 14, seniors are invited to the Taste of the Trap Door Tea Room at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 10am to 3pm.
For more information, visit: https://www.goulburnaustralia.com.au/event/nsw-seniors-festival-goulburn/.
