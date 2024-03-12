HumeLink transmission line opponents call for 'independent' scrutiny

Landowners opposed to HumeLink's transmission line have called on federal and state energy ministers to remove decision making about the project from proponents, TransGrid.
HumeLink Alliance action group says this is to enable a "thorough and independent analysis to be undertaken, including the destruction overhead transmission will have on the environment and communities, the increased fire risks from the above ground solution, and the long-term costs that TransGrid's preferred solution will have on the NSW community."
Some 100 landowners impacted by the 365km long transmission line, council representatives and state MPs Wendy Tuckerman and Dr Joe McGirr, gathered for a public meeting at Bookham Hall on Saturday, March 9.
A spokesperson said governments were also urged to "give proper consideration to underground transmission in comparison to an overhead solution and to draw on experts in the field, instead of simply taking advice from vested interests."
"Time and again, we have heard unsubstantiated claims from Transgrid, and others with a vested interest, as to why HumeLink needs to be constructed above ground," Stop, Rethink HumeLink campaign group spokesman, Michael Katz said.
"But these claims have been found to be wrong, including the cost of undergrounding, the delays it will have on the transition to renewables, the cost it will have on consumers right through to spurious and nonsensical claims, such as undergrounding would sterilise the land and requires a huge trench."
HumeLink has rejected claims that their costings are incorrect.
Mr Katz said the community welcomed comments from Dr Joe McGirr that it was "absolutely clear that there is no social licence" for the project to proceed.
Transgrid's Community Consultation group member and 'concerned' community member, Rebecca Tobin, also called on the NSW Premier, Chris Minns to honour his commitment when he formed a minority government to "put people at the heart of all decision making, and not let them down."
"With all due respect to the Premier, it is time to really see us and consider us at the heart of HumeLink decision making," Mrs Tobin said.
The meeting also voiced fears that HumeLink could cause massive silt problems to the Murray Darling catchment, due to the construction process of the 80-metre-high transmission towers requiring cranes of over 100 metres.
"These massive cranes will require huge amount of gravel to construct temporary long-incline roads and padding for the cranes to stop them tipping over, gravel that would very likely be washed into the basin, creating as much damage as millions of carp," a spokesman said.
TransGrid has rejected the line's undergrounding, saying it would cost three times as much as overhead infrastructure.
Meantime, Mrs Tuckerman has argued the Australian Energy Regulator's regulatory investment test for transmission projects should be reapplied to HumeLink.
"Since Transgrid completed the previous Humelink RIT-T, undergrounding has been shown to be feasible," she wrote in a social media post.
"The National Electricity market rule change in October 22 should apply to Humelink. To meet the environmental legislation requirements, both state and federal feasible options with a lesser impact on the environment must be assessed for a project."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.