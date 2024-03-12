Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old flour mill and furniture warehouse set for new lease of life

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 12 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn real estate agent Peter Mylonas said he was pleased a new owner planned to revamp the former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse in Sloane Street. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn real estate agent Peter Mylonas said he was pleased a new owner planned to revamp the former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse in Sloane Street. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A Sydney company is planning to transform Goulburn's old furniture warehouse into retail shops and residential apartments.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.