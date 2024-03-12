Old flour mill and furniture warehouse set for new lease of life

A Sydney company is planning to transform Goulburn's old furniture warehouse into retail shops and residential apartments.
Sydney agent CBRE sold the heritage-listed former Conolly's flour mill at 285 Sloane Street in February, 2024 after almost one year on the market.
Head of regional sales NSW, Xavier Rahme said the property fetched in "the low to mid $2 million" range but could not disclose the exact price. The price is several million dollars less than its $4.5m asking price several years ago.
He told The Post that the private developer was planning a mix of ground floor retail and residential apartments above. Mr Rahme said a former development application for a childcare centre at the site had lapsed. While this remained an option, it would lean more to retail.
"The buyer has a vision," he said.
"They have developed many other heritage sites before and are aware of the guidelines and what (Goulburn Mulwaree) Council requires. They plan to retain the heritage item."
The property was marketed in conjunction with Peter Mylonas Property Solutions.
Mr Rahme said the site was difficult to sell due to heritage controls. EC Manfred designed the municipal swimming baths there in 1892 and in 1908, Conolly's flour mill was established. The building is registered on the NSW Heritage Council, National Trust and Goulburn Mulwaree heritage registers.
Acoustic issues associated with the 4242 square metre site's close to the railway line also posed challenges.
But the property's mixed use zoning and CBD location were selling points.
Mr Rahme said the site attracted almost 200 inquiries, mostly from Sydney. He believed the developers were keen to start work on a development application.
The property was placed in the hands of receivers several years ago. Mr Mylonas initially owned it in partnership with the late John Kelly. The site was subsequently sold to Sydney developer Colin Curran with whom Mr Mylonas had a legal dispute. Mr Mylonas said he fought the matter in the NSW Supreme Court and was awarded legal fees as part of a settlement.
Mr Mylonas also marketed the property and said parties expressed interest in a motel and car museum. Mr Rahme said further discussions previously occurred with the council about development into 75 apartments across two residential towers.
In 2018, councillors inspected it as a potential community centre site. The idea was later abandoned due to cost and heritage considerations.
The historic property was used as a bowling alley and skating rink and later, Goulburn Furniture Warehouse, before its relocation to Clinton Street.
Mr Mylonas said the building was in sound condition externally but would require millions of dollars to be spent inside. In recent years, vandals have smashed windows, lit fires inside and caused extensive damage.
"The positive is that it's great somebody has bought it. The building is in a great location with terrific heritage and if someone can bring new life to it, it will lift the ambience and be one of our rare sites. It's a very impressive building."
