'Mega disappointed': Blues fan hopes for annual festival's revival

A devoted fan of Goulburn's Blues Music Festival hopes the annual fixture can be resurrected.
Donna Moss was planning to invite friends to the city for the 2024 event when she discovered it had been discontinued.
"I was mega disappointed to the point of tears," she said.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council announced on March 5 that it would stop the event after 25 years. Australian National Events, which organised the festival, was unable to fulfil the final year of its five-year contract.
The company has since publicly announced that several members were unwell. The council also said it had been difficult to secure sponsorship and support.
Nevertheless Mayor Peter Walker said the festival wasn't "dead in the water" and suggested the council could explore options.
Mrs Moss hopes this is the case.
"It's just a shame the current people can't continue it," she said.
"As a (former) out-of-towner coming to the festival, I saw how the council really took pride in its sponsorship...People say (the discontinuation) is not the council's fault but it does have a say in its future. I hope they can come to the table with some fiscal arrangements."
Cr Walker said the outcome of a 51.2 per cent rate rise application would factor in any decision.
Mrs Moss moved from Wollongong to Tallong four months ago but said she'd been attending the festival for six years.
She and her friends looked forward to the event each year.
"It was such a good weekend and people and artists came from far and wide. It really showcased Goulburn," Mrs Moss said.
She and her friends also attended other music festivals in NSW and while Goulburn's wasn't the largest, she said it had a special atmosphere and the local economy benefited.
Mrs Moss suggested the event could be rejigged to include a small cover charge, arguing that events could be devalued if made free.
Singer, songwriter and guitarist, Lloyd Spiegel and former festival organiser, Geoff Bell, have also spoken out about the importance of continuing the festival.
