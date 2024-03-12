Shibetsu turns on warm hospitality for sister-city visitors

Shibetsu is Goulburn's Japanese sister-city and for more than 20 years the two cities have had an education and cultural exchange agreement.
Part of that is the annual student visit between Shibetsu Shoun High School students and our local high school students. This visit, partly funded by the two councils, is an amazing experience for the students involved.
However, visiting Japan and particularly Shibetsu City is an amazing experience for anyone! We (my family) have just returned from a Shibetsu City winter holiday, and it was incredible! Shibetsu City, on Hokkaido, Japan's most northerly and most beautiful island, is a quick 1.5-hour flight from Tokyo.
We liked many things about our sister-city, especially its friendliness, winter sports and food. Shibetsu City is roughly the size of Goulburn and is easy to navigate. The snow is beautiful, and for us, winter sport beginners, fun!
There were tonnes of things to see and do, including the All-Japan Snow Mobile Championships, snow festivals, skiing, snowboarding, snow walks and snowmobiling.
The local people are welcoming and helpful, especially with snow beginners! We skied at Hinata Ski Resort which caters to novices and the manager, Mr Masanori Ito was wonderful! We were new to all snow sports, had never skied before, and Mr Ito went out of his way to help us.
