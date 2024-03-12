RFS brigades respond quickly to outbreak off Hume Highway

RFS crews have gained the upper hand on a fire that broke out south of Goulburn on Tuesday, March 12.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said crews were called to the outbreak between the Hume Highway and Collector at 3.45pm.
The fire was in green scrub east of the Hume Highway and was slow moving, Mr Boddy said. Ten RFS appliances, comprising 26 personnel responded and managed to contain the blaze by 5pm. It had burnt eight hectares at that stage.
No property was threatened but smoke was drifting over towards the Hume Highway. Traffic wasn't impacted.
Crews remain on scene blacking out the fire. The cause is under investigation.
