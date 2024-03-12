Salvage operations underway after two-truck highway crash

Traffic remains heavy north of Marulan due to a two-truck crash.
The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the Hume Highway, near the Wollumbi Road intersection, some 15km north of Marulan at 12.30am.
Police said a prime mover, which was towing a trailer, was travelling in a south when the driver lost control. The truck rolled onto its side, blocking both southbound lanes of the highway.
A short time later, a second prime mover collided with the heavy vehicle which had rolled, blocking the southbound lanes.
The drivers of both trucks, aged 29 and 42, were uninjured and underwent mandatory testing, police said.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated the men at the scene.
The crash prompted a multi-agency response. Police, NSW Fire and Rescue, RFS and RMS also attended.
Penrose and Marulan RFS provided fire protection, cleaned up a diesel spill and removed the spilt load from the highway.
One northbound lane was also closed. The northbound lane and one southbound lane has since re-opened but NSW Live Traffic reports that traffic remains heavy in the area.
The wreckage will be removed on Wednesday.
Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.