Things to do and see around Goulburn

Heard of a Geek Market? No? That's okay come along to the Veolia Arena to meet comic artists and cosplayers. Fans of series, movies, Esports and cosplay will also find plenty on offer. Whether you're that board game geek or prefer to shop for geeky merchandise from the best local and interstate geeky artists, creators and traders - Geek Markets has it all. It's on Saturday, March 16. Phone 0404 371 170