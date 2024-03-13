Things to do and see around Goulburn

Seniors Tennis
Tournament
Catch some of the action from the Goulburn 30+ Seniors Tennis Tournament starting on Friday, March 15 and running through to Sunday, March 17. The program includes singles, doubles and mixed events. On the Saturday night, there will be a lovely buffet dinner at the clubhouse, along with beer and wine available for purchase. It's on a Goulburn Tennis Club on Bishop Street.
Geeks
Market
Heard of a Geek Market? No? That's okay come along to the Veolia Arena to meet comic artists and cosplayers. Fans of series, movies, Esports and cosplay will also find plenty on offer. Whether you're that board game geek or prefer to shop for geeky merchandise from the best local and interstate geeky artists, creators and traders - Geek Markets has it all. It's on Saturday, March 16. Phone 0404 371 170
Trial Game
Rugby
Goulburn Rugby Union hosts the ACT Brumbies Runners and the NSW Waratah A's in a trial match. The Goulburn Dirty Reds kick off the day with trial matches of their own. A full canteen will be operating through the day. Kick off is at 1pm on Saturday, March 16, at Simon Poidevin Oval. Phone 0459 781 071
Racing
Pheasant Wood
Get ready for round two of the Pheasant Wood Circuit four-hour endurance race. Across eight rounds of competition, The Deputy 4 Hour is grassroots racing at its absolute finest. Fast, furious and fun - the four hour is undoubtedly the best value motor racing in Australia. Come and check out the action, spectator entry is free - it's on Sunday, March 17, from 7.30am to 4pm, 8 Prairie Oak Road in Marulan. Phone 4841 1422
A Taste of Art
Workshop
Elizabeth-Anne Gervay from Arts on the Move will hold her workshop A Taste of Art at the Bungonia Community Hall on Sunday, March 17 and Sunday, April 7. The workshop is free, giving you the chance to discover the artist within. Numbers are limited so make sure to book. Phone 4844 4228.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.