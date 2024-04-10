Focus: Considering the 'benefits' of renewable energy

How would we react if a big company offered to come to one of our country towns, wanting to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, including on jobs, contracts for businesses and other benefits to local communities?
It's just what regional Australia has been crying out for, right? Sure, we wouldn't accept a new industry on any terms. Instead we would want to make sure there were real benefits.
So why are some people in the bush revolting against large renewable energy projects before even looking at the opportunities, arguing they will bring only disaster?
There is vocal group opposed to the proposed 400MW solar farm at Gundary outside Goulburn.
The reality is that billions of dollars are already flowing into the regions for wind and solar farms. Farmers for Climate Action, which has more than 8000 members across Australia, says wind energy companies are offering landholders more than $40,000 per turbine per year, while solar companies are stumping up about $1500 per hectare per year.
It's a very handy way of drought proofing your farm.
It doesn't mean you lose the use of your land: most are successfully combining farming the sun and the wind with their traditional farming practices, including sheep grazing around solar panels.
There also is the enormous potential of agrivoltaics - growing vegetables and other horticulture on solar farms - a practice widely adopted overseas.
But the benefits extend way beyond the farming community.
Apart from jobs and contracts for local businesses, regions are getting improved infrastructure, including roads.
There are the payments to neighbours affected by solar and wind projects and the community benefit funds that are a standard part of renewables projects, financing TAFE training, community facilities and the activities of voluntary sporting, artistic and environmental groups.
True, not everyone likes the idea of a solar or wind farm on their doorstep. They are entitled to argue their case, including for more compensation.
One reason the Gundary site was chosen is because it can plug directly into the existing high voltage transmission lines carrying electricity to Sydney.
If the opponents succeed and the project is moved elsewhere, it means building more of the transmission lines to which people are objecting.
And it will mean that the Goulburn region loses the opportunity for an economic boost. We are not talking peanuts: there is potentially millions of dollars on offer.
Our local community leaders should be aiming to lock in large scale benefits before a decision is made on the future of the project.
Sticking our head in the sand and refusing to negotiate risks losing out completely.
Why look a gift horse in the mouth?
Mike Steketee is a former political journalist who farms at Yarra.
