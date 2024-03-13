There's a chair in there and comfort as well: Donation helps hospital

A generous donation to Goulburn Base Hospital will make patients' lives a little more comfortable.
Managing director of Jigsaw Plan Management, Kay Rudd, donated $7820 to the BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc to purchase a Hi-Lo chair.
The chair was presented to allied health staff on Monday, March 13.
It allows patients with pressure, balance or mobility concerns to be seated safely and comfortably. It also enables staff to easily move patients safely.
Occupational therapy manager, Michelle Grigg, said the chair was already being very well used and was greatly assisting patient care needs and comfort.
Previously, the department rented the chairs and had to await their arrival.
"Staff successfully trialled this model and found it suitable before the purchase was made," BDCU Hospital Fundraising president," Prue Martin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.