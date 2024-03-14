Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Court sets sentencing date for woman charged with staying in declared area, Syria

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
March 14 2024 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court sets sentencing date for woman charged with staying in declared area, Syria
Court sets sentencing date for woman charged with staying in declared area, Syria

A woman accused of remaining in the declared area of Syria will be sentenced in June.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.