'Loyal and growing crowd' make the most of farmers market

The Salami Man will mix it with truffle traders, beer sellers, meat, flower, plant and fruit growers at the next Goulburn Farmers Market.
The monthly fixture is growing in size and pulling in a big crowd, says coordinator Rita Warleigh.
"Everybody loves it and the vendors say it is their best market of the year," she said.
The event is held every fourth Saturday of the month at Goulburn Recreation Area's Peden Pavilion. It was initiated by International Volunteers for Peace founder, Rita Warleigh.
Since starting in October, 2023, Ms Warleigh said an average 30 stallholders attended each month but new ones were popping up regularly.
On March 23, Goulburn's Tribe Brewery will return with tasting samples and beer to buy. Apples from Batlow, Biodynamic Beef from Braidwood, Boorowa Bees honey, wildflowers, Stone Dog Meadery, Parkesbourne's Bramah Lodge Alpacas, smoked trout, fresh eggs, cheeses, fruit and vegetables are also among the products on offer.
Hand-made chocolates and macaroons will entice the sweet tooth.
"There is a growing trend away from supermarket products," Mrs Warleigh said.
"The products are such good quality. We all go away with lovely big baskets of produce and hope the market can be on again the next week."
In March, a busker from a Goulburn secondary school will entertain the crowd and local garden consultant, Ray Shiel will deliver a workshop on garden mulching. In February, Mr Shiel did a workshop on garden tool maintenance.
Mrs Warleigh said she was open to suggestions from community groups about future workshops and information stalls.
She's aiming to increase the number of stallholders. Currently there are 45 on the books.
"Originally we planned to hold it twice a month but we decided on one. We tried hard not to clash with other markets in town," Mrs Warleigh said.
The fixture raises money for International Volunteers for Peace projects and turns a "small profit" which is also used to stage successive markets.
Mrs Warleigh hoped that in time another community group could take on its management.
"The number of stallholders is growing every month and we consistently get 500 people to the market," she said.
"The first market drew 1500 people...They are a very loyal crowd."
The event runs from 8am to 11am on Saturday, March 23 at the Peden Pavilion. For more information phone 0450900276 or email admin@goulburnfarmersmarket.com.au
