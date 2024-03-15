Emergency services respond to crash, arcing powerlines during rain

A man escaped serious injury when his truck rolled on the Hume Highway south of Goulburn on Thursday, March 14.
Police, ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS responded to the crash just after 6pm on the Hume Highway at Yarra, near Barkers Lane.
A light rigid Isuzu truck driven by a male lost control in the northbound lane, some 10km south of Goulburn, and rolled onto its side in the median strip. It was raining heavily at the time.
However an ambulance crew conveyed him to Goulburn Base Hospital for precautionary assessment. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Traffic wasn't affected by the crash.
Also at 6pm Thursday, NSW Fire and Rescue attended arcing powerlines near the corner of Lisgar and Marys Streets.
Mr Thrower said the combination of rain and mud caused the line to fall. Essential Energy isolated power to the area and repaired the line.
Goulburn airport recorded 22mm from 5pm Thursday, March 14 to 2.30am Friday, March 15, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
