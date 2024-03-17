"Completely blindsided": Ashley Mewburn receives touch life membership

"I was completely blindsided".
That was Ashley Mewburn's reaction when she became inducted as a life member of the Goulburn Touch Football Association.
"I was completely honoured and it was incredible," she said after being handed the award by Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker.
The 36-year-old said she had been involved with the association in almost every way possible since playing in the competition at North Park when she was eight.
"I've coached, refereed, was the senior competition administrator, was vice president, groundskeeper and am have been secretary for three years and counting," Mewburn said.
Although Mewburn said while she put so much time and effort into the association, she didn't expect anything in return.
"I put my heart and soul into community sport, but being recognised was the last thing on my mind," she said.
"I do it for the love of the sport and the growth and development of it."
Reflecting on the sport itself, Mewburn said her favourite thing about it was that it always brought people together.
"I love the social side of and it gives you a lot of pathways." she said.
"It allowed me to be involved with the sport at a higher level as well.
"I went on to become the u18s mixed and senior mixed opens manager for Australia."
Mewburn said she recommended touch football to young people because it taught skill development in touch and passing, communication, team building skills and social skills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.