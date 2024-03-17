Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Subscriber
Our People

"Completely blindsided": Ashley Mewburn receives touch life membership

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 17 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Mewburn with her award. Picture by Burney Wong.
Ashley Mewburn with her award. Picture by Burney Wong.

"I was completely blindsided".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.