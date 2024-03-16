Last kick of the game seals victory for Brumbie Runners in thriller

A last second penalty has decided the trial match between the ACT Brumbie Runners and the NSW Waratah A's.
Nate Carroll held his nerve with the final kick of the match to secure the 15-14 win at Goulburn's Rugby Park on Saturday, March 16.
General manager of professional rugby and the Brumbies Chris Thomson said the Goulburn Dirty Reds, which had trial matches of their own before running a full canteen, were excellent hosts of the one off trial match.
"Goulburn has been fantastic in their support for the event," Thomson said.
"The fixture was held here as the Brumbies are always looking to play matches within our regional members.
"It was also geographically convenient for NSW to meet us here."
Although the match was only a trial, all the players showed their class and treated the crowd to a thriller.
"The purpose of the game was to provide the players within our academies and our contracted players additional game time while the Super Rugby is running and before the club season commences," Thomson said.
The two tries for the Runners were both from Clay Yuen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.