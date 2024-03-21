No Comic Con, no worries: Geek Markets receive plenty of traction

Despite the absence of Goulburn Comic Con this year, geeks were still able to spend a day in their element recently.
The Geek Markets made its first appearance at Veolia Arena on Saturday, March 16, and featured local artists, creators, and talented handmade traders.
Event organiser Dan Rathbone said he was pleased with the decision to host a market outside of Canberra for the first time.
"We've been going on for four years now, but we're predominantly a Canberra based show," he said.
"This was our first time expanding our brand into regional NSW and we want to keep expanding and growing.
"It was also a great time to come here and show people what geek markets were all about because we saw there was a gap in the market as Goulburn Comic Con wasn't running this year."
Rathbone, was a trader at Goulburn Comic Con last year, said he received fantastic feedback from who attended.
"People told us they'd return next year if we held it again and some also wanted to apply to hold a stall," Rathbone said.
A lot of preparation went into running the markets, but Rathbone said it was worth it when seeing its success.
"When I think about the hours we put in, it feels like a full time job," Rathbone said.
"We have to set up on the day before and have to deal with plenty of logistical things too."
For more information on the Geek Markets, visit https://geekmarkets.com.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.