"Proving very popular": Plenty on offer for croquet lovers

Great things are happening at the Goulburn Croquet Club.
Recently, they had a visitor from the South West Rocks Croquet Club who offered his service by demonstrating to the players some finer points such as striking the ball for various types of shots, the correct stance and other important aspects of the game.
He also informed players that the South West Rocks Croquet Club, had courts and held inter club visits from other clubs within the area, which brought visitors to their town and helped the local business.
The Goulburn Croquet Club now have a good mixture of days and a variety of golf, ricochet and a mixture of the two, with all three proving very popular.
The club plays golf croquet on Tuesdays, ricochet on Wednesdays, and a mixture of the two on Thursdays.
With this set up, it covers those that want to all aspects separately. The club also plays Wednesday afternoons.
Presently, the club has vacancies in their Wednesday group for visitors who would like to learn how to play.
The first three lessons are free and equipment is supplied.
The club play at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club on Sloane street, outside the studios of RAMFM.
For more information, call Bill on 0412812439, Helen on 0413001175 or email goulburncroquet@gmail.com.
