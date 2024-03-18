Construction set to start on bridge over 'troubled' crossing

Residents of Curraweela north of Taralga have welcomed progress on a bridge's construction to replace a regularly flooding causeway
Upper Lachlan Shire Council announced on March 15 that it had signed up Bridge and Marine Pty Ltd to undertake the $3.4 million project.
It came after design and funding delays that set back the infrastructure more than 18 months.
The council secured Restart NSW funding some three years ago for the work at Burra Burra Creek, about 20km north of Taralga. It was part of a $6.5m package to facilitate heavy vehicles and improved safety on the Oberon Road. Oberon and Lithgow Councils also received funding.
The new 'Super-T' pre-cast concrete bridge will be three metres higher than the existing causeway and meet one in 100-year flood requirements.
The council says this will "significantly increase Taralga Road's resilience to rainfall and flooding, as well as providing safer transitions around a identified dangerous bend".
Bridge and Marine have contracted Goulburn firm, Divall's Earthmoving, to construct new embankments almost 400m long and over 20m wide. The embankments will facilitate two 3.5m lanes for traffic with one metre of sealed shoulder for emergencies and breakdowns.
Curraweela resident, Frank Startari said he was thrilled the work was progressing. He and others have regularly rescued motorists stranded by rapidly rising floodwaters at the causeway. They have also lobbied for a bridge and road straightening at the hairpin bend.
"It will provide great relief to the many residents who head off to work, school and appointments, that should there be heavy rains, they will be able to cross Curraweela Creek and make it home at the end of the day," Mr Startari said.
"No longer will we be able to call the district Curraweela Island as we will have an entry and exit point, which is particularly important for emergency responders. It will also provide benefit to the approximately 1,600 commuters who use this road on a daily basis."
He acknowledged ULSC and said it hadn't been an easy project, with design aspects, land acquisitions, funding and approvals to overcome.
"Despite the many hurdles, they have persevered with the project and it demonstrates their commitment to providing much needed benefit to residents in all parts of the shire, including the far reaches in Curraweela," he said.
"The residents are very grateful for their persistence and seeing it through to construction. They have been very thorough and while it has taken some time, it has some of the best engineering design aspects."
He also thanked Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman for her "ongoing support" and representations to the state government.
ULSC said the project had been "a long time coming."
"We are thrilled that the contracts have now been signed so construction can begin to ensure a safer bridge for those utilising it," she said.
The new bridge is stage one of broader Tablelands Way safety improvements. Later stages will see additional works being done on Taralga Road nearer to Abercrombie Hill. Stage one is expected to take 12 months to complete.
