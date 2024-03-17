Donations to hospital keep coming from Goulburn's Country Women's Association

The maternity unit at Goulburn Base Hospital has a new rolling suitcase.
That was presented by CWA member and retired midwife Celia Suddull whose career in the Goulburn Health Service spanned over 40 years.
It was logical for Ms Suddull to bring the unit's need to a meeting of members in the middle of last year.
The members immediately committed to raise funds for the purpose.
The donation of the suitcase, which will be used by midwives for visiting local women at home, followed the CWA's gift last year of a bedside ultrasound device.
Members of the Country Women's Association Goulburn Evening Branch are firm supporters of the unit.
Last November, the branch presented the unit with a portable bedside ultrasound unit complete with a case and rolling stand.
That donation was made possible after a highly successful High Tea event at GPAC, including a raffle and silent auction.
The CWA Goulburn Evening Branch extended its heartfelt appreciation to the residents of the Goulburn region, whose support made it possible to provide maternity with the equipment.
