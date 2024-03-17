Paramedics treat teenage girl after car crash near Tarago

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital following a crash near Tarago.
Emergency services were called to the Bungendore Road, southwest of Tarago at 8.30am Monday, March 18.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a southbound car had rolled multiple times on the road between Tarago and the Collector Road turnoff.
Paramedics treated a teenage girl and transported her to the Queanbeyan Health Service. She was thought to have suffered minor injuries.
Police were also on scene and continued traffic patrol.
In related news, emergency services also attended a single-vehicle crash near Laggan on Friday, March 15. Police said the driver lost control of the car on the Peelwood Road, near the Golspie Road intersection at about 5.30pm. She was reported as conscious and breathing but the extent of injuries was not known.
Mr Boddy said Laggan and Crookwell brigades undertook fire protection and remained on scene until just after 7pm when the vehicle was removed.
