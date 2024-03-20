Concert band 'flash mob' strikes up the music for morning shoppers

Dianne Hailston heard the big band sound emanating from Goulburn Square and came running.
Inside, she and appreciative shoppers stopped and listened to a 'big band flash mob' that descended on the mall on Wednesday, March 20.
The Sutherland Shire's New Horizons Concert Band turned up with saxophones, euphoniums, flutes, clarinets and more. They entertained with three popular tracks - Summer Love, Under the Boardwalk and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.
"That was absolutely lovely...There should be more of it," Ms Hailston said.
The Goulburn woman said it rekindled memories of her father, Dallas Hailston, who was popularly known as the 'singing baker' and could similarly attract a crowd with his "great voice".
The 40-member band arrived in the city on Tuesday, March 19. That evening they joined with the 20-member Hume Conservatorium Concert Band for a performance.
"They love to travel and make music...They came for a few days to hang out and play music," Conservatorium outreach and communications manager, Giselle Newbury said.
"We support other bands because it gives our musicians an opportunity to play, mix and learn from other people."
Ms Newbury suggested the 'flash mob,' giving the New Horizons Concert Band just 30 minutes to prepare.
The group willingly obliged.
Flugal horn player and singer, Raewyn Williams, said the band was part of an international network which encouraged beginners and comeback players to revive their love of music. Many were retirees and semi-retirees.
"We all know in the third age that people can struggle with the progression to retirement and this ticks all the boxes in terms of helping to fill that void," she said.
"I think it's about time we had more things to encourage the arts in older people."
Ms Williams said the band offered a holistic experience and was about much more than "just playing music."
She told The Post that the group loved visiting Goulburn and the Conservatorium, which she described as beautiful.
"We look at it with envious eyes. The city should be very proud to have it," she said.
The band includes a mixed crew. Geoff Dickie plays flute, clarinet, saxophone and drums and tutors the instruments in schools. He also plays in and is president of the Kogarah Concert Band, Australia's oldest continuous concert band.
"My partner also plays trombone. We're here for the good times," he said.
Carol Brandman has played the euphonium for the past five years.
"I also play in a jazz band and it's huge fun," she said.
The group also performed concerts for seniors and local schools at the Conservatorium during their two-day visit. They stayed at the former railway barracks on Braidwood Road.
The Conservatorium also has 'Music for Wellbeing' programs for senior groups and individuals. For more information visit www.humecon.nsw.edu.au
