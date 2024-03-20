Wade steps back into fray after RSL Sub Branch resignations

Gordon Wade has returned as Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president, three years after stepping down from the role.
But by his own admission, it's not his preference.
President of two years, Mal Ritchie resigned in January due to "personal circumstances," as did three other executive members in December, 2023.
Mr Wade said he was unsure of all the reasons.
"It came as a surprise. I don't know what the members felt," he said.
"It's uncustomary for something like this to happen. I've been involved in the Sub Branch since 1984 and it's never occurred. It saddens me for the fact the veteran community is affected. To me it doesn't put the Sub Branch in a good light when the bulk of the executive is leaving."
Mr Wade said he'd spoken to veteran who were "very disappointed" by the situation.
The vacant positions were filled at the February annual general meeting.
Mr Wade said he felt obliged to step in as president after nobody else nominated, ensuring a the Sub Branch could continue in Goulburn. He was appointed for three years.
He believes the Sub Branch is struggling to attract new ideas and younger veterans to take the organisation forward.
"To move forward we need to be more in the public view other than on commemoration days," he said.
"We need to get younger members to join and become involved. We want people to come to meetings with ideas to take the Sub Branch into the current century."
He noted that Mr Ritchie had tried to do this but some events had to be cancelled due to low attendance.
The Sub Branch has some 120 members, with "very few under 70 years of age." Mr Wade is eighty-four.
He said there were no easy answers but changing perceptions that RSL Sub Branches were "old men's clubs" was essential.
Mr Wade served as president for 20 years up until August, 2021.
Rod Maclean has also returned to the secretary's role, almost eight years after his resignation. He was previously secretary for 12 years.
Mr Ritchie said he confided in Mr Wade before stepping down.
"Circumstances determined that it was time for me to go," he said.
"...Gordon and I are good friends and always have been. I worked with him as secretary for nine years."
Mr Ritchie said he enjoyed his term as president and was proud of encouraging more members to join and attend meetings. Overall, he felt he left the Sub Branch in "pretty good shape."
"Absolutely, we need to get younger members and have them take on roles," he said.
Succession planning for the president's position was also necessary. Mr Ritchie said it was a major time commitment; the Sub Branch operated three mornings a week but there were also meetings and other duties.
He told The Post that the organisation wasn't the only one facing such challenges. This aside, he believes the Sub Branch has a strong future in Goulburn.
Mr Ritchie remains a member and says he's not going anywhere.
