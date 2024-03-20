Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wade steps back into fray after RSL Sub Branch resignations

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
March 20 2024 - 10:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Maclean and Gordon Wade have returned as Goulburn RSL Sub Branch secretary and president respectively, following several executive resignations. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Rod Maclean and Gordon Wade have returned as Goulburn RSL Sub Branch secretary and president respectively, following several executive resignations. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Gordon Wade has returned as Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president, three years after stepping down from the role.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.