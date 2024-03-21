Busy road to close overnights for repair, safety improvements

A section of Hume Street, Goulburn, will be closed for a week for repairs and resurfacing work.
Transport for NSW advised that lanes would be closed in both directions between Lansdowne and Mary Streets from Sunday, March 24 to Thursday, March 28 between 8pm and 5am, weather permitting.
Detours will be in place via Finlay Road for light vehicles, and via Finlay Road and Sloane Street for heavy vehicles.
Access will be maintained for businesses and residents during this time.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow up to an additional five minutes travel time," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
