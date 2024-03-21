Rotunda and community focal point receive 'tender loving care'

Bands have struck up music for ever and a day there and people have hopped on their soapbox.
The Belmore Park rotunda has served as a focal point for Goulburn since 1899 but has recently shown the ravages of time.
A $90,000 restoration is underway, replacing some rotten ceiling timber, roof iron that previously leaked, painting and installing LED down-lights.
Goulburn Rotary Club is also considering installation of speakers underneath the eves to avoid users having to hire equipment.
"It needed a spruce-up. It was a bit dated and we're trying to get it back to what makes it so special," Goulburn Mulwaree Council's community facilities business manager, Rob Hughes said.
Local builder, Phil Woodberry and Goulburn subcontractors are undertaking the council funded project.
Mr Hughes said it was the most significant work to the rotunda in many years. It received a $60,000 facelift in 2014, courtesy of IMB and council funding.
"Council staff painted it 20 years ago and found a lot of different colours underneath. There was Lilac, every shade of burgundy and green," Mr Hughes said.
At that time, the timber lattice fence with white metal pickets was replaced with wrought iron. The iron lacework on top is original.
In 1972, guttering was replaced, among other repairs, with a tradesman writing the date on the work.
The rotunda was designed by well-known architect EC Manfred and completed in 1899. It was commissioned by Goulburn's citizens at a cost of 90 pounds to celebrate Queen Victoria's reign from 1837 to 1901.
Part of the funds were raised from a sports picnic in the park in 1897 to mark Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee, a plaque near the rotunda stated.
It is described as "flamboyant high Victorian style."
In 1938, the former Goulburn City Council considered its relocation due to its upkeep costs and design, according to the Goulburn Evening Penny Post.
The then Mayor, Alderman Davies declared it "unsustainable as a band rotunda as the roof was too high and the floor was not high enough" for band performances.
But a motion to move it to the Belmore Park fountain site was defeated.
The park holds a special place in Mr Hughes' life. He started his council apprenticeship there under John Dixon in 1993. Mr Dixon looked after the park for many years and was highly regarded in the community.
Since then, Mr Hughes has moved up in the ranks but he's continued to oversee Belmore Park.
Its trees are checked by arborists every few years and a policy dictates placement of any new monuments.
Councillors will consider an updated plan of management in coming months.
Goulburn's mayor in 1899 and 1900, John Knowlman, declared Belmore Park as the jewel in Goulburn's crown.
Today it is a popular meeting place and stopover for thousands of visitors annually and regularly draws complimentary comments. Mr Hughes remains suitably proud.
"I love the park and see it as a privilege to work here and do something for the community. There aren't many jobs like that. The staff take a lot of pride in it," he said.
The rotunda project is expected to be completed by Easter.
