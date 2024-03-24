Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Elly-May Barnes talks about her first album and her father's health battle

By Staff Reporters
March 24 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Barnes, daughter Elly-May, wife Jane and Elly-May's son Dylan for the April issue of The Australian Women's Weekly. Picture supplied
Jimmy Barnes, daughter Elly-May, wife Jane and Elly-May's son Dylan for the April issue of The Australian Women's Weekly. Picture supplied

Elly-May Barnes has battled with health conditions her whole life, but has not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.