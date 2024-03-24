Elly-May Barnes talks about her first album and her father's health battle

Elly-May Barnes has battled with health conditions her whole life, but has not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams.
She was born 14 weeks premature, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three, and has lived with chronic pain her whole life.
The singer spoke with The Australian Women's Weekly in the lead-up to the release of her debut album No Good.
"I had my first operation when I was pretty young," she said to the publication.
"So it's always been uncomfortable and painful, but I still felt pretty happy and lucky my whole childhood.
"I feel like I've always had this level of - I don't know if I want to call it delusion - but I've always been in this little bubble.
"I've felt happy, knowing I have this great family and this great life, even though I've had chronic pain."
She said parents Jimmy and Jane Barnes have been there through it all, including her difficult pregnancy and birth of her son Dylan.
"I'd been scared I couldn't do it," she said.
"There's no information about what pregnancy looks like for disabled people, so you're just learning on the go."
It was also hard for the passionate cabaret performer to see her father and former Cold Chisel front-man have life-saving open heart surgery and be hospitalised for pneumonia.
"If he's not okay, I'm not okay, and vice versa," she said.
While working on No Good, Elly-May showed it to Jimmy, who was proud.
"The fact Elly-May has had to overcome so many obstacles relating to her disability along this journey makes me even more amazed and proud," he said to the publication.
"When she played the record to me, I was stunned.
"It's exceptional.
"I don't know why I was surprised; she has always been talented and very creative."
The album mainly features original material, which has been co-written with her Uncle Mark, Neil Finn, Cold Chisel pianist Don Walker, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson, along with others.
She plans to put a band together and play some rock shows, but wants to keep doing cabaret because it helps her mental health.
The Australian Women's Weekly April issue has been on sale since March 21, and Elly-May Barnes' album No Good is available from April 12.
