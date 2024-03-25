City's long firefighting history features in Sydney Royal display

Goulburn Fire Brigade's proud history is on full display at the Sydney Royal as part of a vintage exhibition.
The brigade is one of the oldest in the state and joins six others in the showcase, marking NSW Fire and Rescue's 140th anniversary.
The Sydney Royal is being held at Sydney Olympic Park until April 2.
A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said the organisation's origins traced back to 1884.
Goulburn's brigade had formed almost 30 years before that, with the township protected by volunteers and insurers initially operating from a makeshift station at the captain's hotel.
In 1854 Mr Woodward, of Goulburn's Commercial Hotel, purchased a fire appliance from TJ Bown, according to a history. A volunteer Fire Brigade was formed the following year in 1855 with Mr.Woodward acting as captain.
The newly formed brigade held its first meeting on March 11, 1855 at the Commercial Hotel, which nine people attended.
Sufficient water and funding were key challenges. Mr Woodward covered all expenses and the brigade operated out the hotel. An engine-house and alarm bell was attached to the premises. In 1859 the appliance was purchased by the Liverpool and London Insurance Company for the local council as Mr Woodward was leaving Goulburn.
Following his departure, the Brigade continued to grow with the later addition of a second appliance.
When the unit outgrew its space, land was acquired in Montague Street in March, 1889 and the following year the Goulburn Fire Brigades Board constructed a fire station.
Two years later, the brigade moved in and the station came under the protection of the Board of Fire Commissioners of NSW after the Fire Brigades Act of 1909 passed.
By 1917 Goulburn received its first motorised fire engine, a Garford Hale pumper, which replaced their horse drawn turbine pump.
The Old Fire Station, designed by EC Manfred, was regarded as one of the city's finest buildings. It is currently on the market.
A new premises on the corner of Bourke and Clifford Streets was built in the 1970s.
Other early fire brigades included Windsor, established in 1863, Lambton (1875), Deniliquin (1878) and Tamworth (1878).
"Orange Fire Station remains the state's longest continually operating regional station, having proudly stood on Summer Street since 1904," a spokesman said.
The six stations will feature in historical displays at the show, alongside vintage trucks including the 1930s Dennis F1 'Scout Car' (The Ace), 1971 Dennis D600 pumper (The Jag), and the International Skyjet.
They will appear alongside modern-day appliances, including drones and a flood rescue boat. Today FRNSW has more than 7,000 firefighters, 4,650 community fire unit volunteers, 335 stations and 726 engines.
The show exhibit features kitchen fire simulations, hose roll demonstrations, rescue displays and fire safety information sessions.
There will be appearances from the ignitable liquid detection dogs from March 26 to 28, and characters from hit Nickelodeon TV show, PAW Patrol, on March 29 and 30.
