A Day on the Green season kicks off

The great thing about A Day on the Green (ADOTG) is that it always promises to deliver great entertainment... and the most recent event in Bowral delivered in spades.
The first ADOTG at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral for 2024 served up an impressive line-up of talent and entertainment.
Without a doubt the headline act Tom Jones was all that he promised to be.
Sir Tom's powerful voice and trademark songs continue to deliver decades after his career began.
In fact, he reflected on those early days of his career back in 1963 during his recent Bowral performance.
That was 61 years ago and before I was even born. Yet there I was on Saturday night (March 23) singing along to all his tunes - Delilah, It's not unusual, What's new pussycat and so many more.
However, in true ADOTG form, the support acts were equally impressive.
The afternoon kicked off with a little rain (which soon passed) and an awesome performance by all-girl band Germein.
The three sisters who hail from Adelaide, were a powerhouse that had me enthralled from the get-go.
I was disappointed when their time on stage came to and end for the evening.
That disappointment was short-lived as Delta Goodrem stepped up next. And if I was going to play favourites hers was the performance of the night, in my opinion.
Delta is an outstanding talent - amazingly powerful voice, wonderful pianist and an all round fun entertainer. Her shoes were off early and she danced around the stage barefoot and enthused for her entire show.
Her audience engagement was equally impressive.
This became blatantly apparent when she decided to warm up the crowd for Sir Tom's impending performance.
She encouraged the crowd to practise throwing underwear on stage - a habit historically reserved for a Tom Jones' show.
And guess what! The crowd delivered while Delta strutted her stuff twirling the underwear and even donning one of the bras thrown on stage.
And in a strange twist I don't recall any underwear later being thrown on stage for Sir Tom.
If this is the start to the 2024 ADOTG season I'm excited.
And I should be excited considering the next showcase is just around the corner when Chris Isaak takes to the Centennial Vineyards stage on April 14.
Again, the support acts are equally impressive including Boy & Bear, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, plus Vika & Linda.
To find out more and book tickets go to adayonthegreen.com.au/chrisisaak
This concert will be followed by more great entertainment on April 28 with James Taylor and support acts Ella Hooper and Josh Pyke.
Find out more and book tickets at adayonthegreen.com.au/jamestaylor
