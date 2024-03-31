Police seeking wanted man Tyrone Greystone last seen in Gunning

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a wanted man last seen in the Gunning area.
Tyrone Greystone, 25, is wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for traffic and property offences.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police believe Tyrone may be in the Gunning area following a police pursuit in the area on Sunday, March 31.
Tyrone is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 to 185cm tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police urge local residents in the Gunning and Goulburn areas to secure their property and vehicles.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
