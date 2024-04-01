Police continue search for man after Hume Highway pursuit

Police are still searching for a man who allegedly stole a car and led police on a Hume Highway pursuit.
Officers are warning the community not to approach the wanted man, Tyrone Greystone, 25, and for people in the Gunning and Goulburn areas to secure their valuables.
Police said they were undertaking speed enforcement on the Hume Highway at Gunning on Sunday, March 31, when Greystone's vehicle speed was allegedly detected at well above the 110km/h limit near Goulburn.
A pursuit commenced after he allegedly failed to stop when signalled to do so. They abandoned the pursuit due to speed and because Greystone's Toyota Hilux reportedly crossed to the wrong side of the road.
Police successfully deployed road spikes 15km south of Gunning. Police said Greystone fled from the vehicle and hadn't been located since.
He was also driving an allegedly stolen vehicle.
Greystone is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 to 185cm tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
He is also wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for traffic and property offences.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
In other police news, a 19-year-old Pomeroy man had his licence suspended after doing what police said was a "sustained burnout" in Addison Street, Goulburn on Monday, March 25.
Police said that when stopped, the driver returned a positive reading for alcohol and was later charged with low-range PCA and 'aggravated burnout - cause safety risk'.
His licence was suspended on the spot and his vehicle impounded for three months, which includes daily holding fees.
Highway patrol officers have been out in force over the Easter long weekend around Goulburn. Double demerit points apply until 11.59pm Monday, April 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.