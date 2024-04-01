'Firies' respond to series of grass fires, kitchen blaze on weekend

Goulburn's firefighters were kept busy over the Easter long weekend, including with several outbreaks believed to be deliberately lit.
On Saturday, March 30 at about 8.30pm RFS and Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue unit responded to a grass fire off Copford Road, Bradfordville. This was initially reported as three separate outbreaks, including in Ross Street and Union Street.
NSW Fire and Rescue station officer, Alex Thrower,* said firefighters found a 250 square metre area alight behind the former postal depot, on Copford Road.
It was burning in long grass and near trees.
Mr Thrower said it was believed to have been deliberately lit. Police also attended.
On Friday, March 29, at 7.10pm, NSW Fire and Rescue was called to a kitchen fire at a Hoskins Street, Goulburn home.
The fire started in an oven range-hood and spread into the ceiling where it damaged infrastructure. Some water damage also resulted from firefighting.
The outbreak was extinguished by 7.30pm and no-one was injured.
Earlier, at 2.20pm Friday, Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue unit extinguished a small grassfire off Brewer Street.
Station officer Mark Beachcroft said a 4WD tanker extinguished a five by 10 metre fire after it broke out off Brewer Street, Bradfordville at about 2.20pm, beside the Wollondilly River.
While the cause was unknown there were reports of youths seen nearby before the fire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.