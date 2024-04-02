Council casts net for community opinion on city centre changes

More apartments could be built in Goulburn's CBD under a council vision to diversify the city's housing stock.
The Marian villas off Bourke Street, units behind Roses cafe in Verner Street and the Luxe apartments off Fenwick Crescent have already proved popular. Now Goulburn Mulwaree Council is considering whether the area can accommodate more, either above shops or in separate developments.
It's just one way of housing an an estimated additional 7000 residents expected in the council area by 2036.
The council's environment and planning director, Scott Martin, said the organisation was working on a comprehensive strategy to accommodate the increasing population. It will involve revisions to the Local Environmental Plan and development controls, all aimed at diversifying housing types, increasing residential density, stimulating economic activity and enhancing the CBD's vibrancy.
Changes could be made to zonings, height limits, floor space requirements and lot sizes, among other aspects.
"We see it as a once in a generation chance to shape the CBD but not undermine what we've done in the past," Mr Martin said.
"We have a large heritage conservation area and we understand that anything that happens can undermine the broader heritage precinct."
Mr Martin said the focus was on preserving Auburn Street's character and landmark structures such as the AMP and CML buildings and the Post Office. But the strategy would explore opportunities for more housing at other sites, including between CBD streets and behind the building envelope.
The council is asking the community to have its say via an online survey. It asks people for their thoughts on CBD height limits, heritage conservation, noise, amenity, parking and vibrancy expectations in the city centre, to name a few.
Mr Martin said a review of building height limits was underway, with the first stage to be placed on exhibition soon.
"We are asking people in the survey what they think is appropriate in the CBD," he said.
"There are some ambitious numbers in there to test the waters. This is because the NSW Department of Planning wants us to get a feeling of how receptive the community is to changing the height," he said.
Developers such as Peter Mylonas have been waiting on the review. He previously proposed a large apartment block with retail underneath on the corner of Clinton and Bourke Streets. Mr Mylonas has since placed the land on the market, saying the rates were too high.
The council also wants to stimulate the CBD's nighttime activity. An 'evening and entertainment working party' has been examining ways to do so, giving restaurants, clubs and pubs more flexibility to operate.
Asked how this could be balanced with the CBD residential push, Mr Martin said the council could look at construction methods, building materials, siting of windows and noise mitigation in residences.
"We also have to consider that if we want more people in the CBD, how do they move around?" he said.
"We want a buzz there but don't want to shoot ourselves in the foot through complaints about noise, safety and amenity."
A reduced speed limit from 50km/h to 40km/h in Auburn Street has given a more "pedestrian feel." Mr Martin said more CBD enhancements such as seating and crossings could be on the agenda.
The council argues that building more units in and around the CBD is less expensive, given that supporting infrastructure such as water, sewer and public transport are already in place.
"Increased footfall can only be a good thing for the CBD," Mr Martin said.
"We want people to have their say and then we will put out the development controls for more public consultation. This is about starting a conversation."
People can access the survey at https://yoursay.goulburn.nsw.gov.au/cbd-surrounds-transformation-project. Submissions close on May 3.
Results will be compiled for a report to councillors in June. This will be followed by a planning proposal to the state government containing the flagged changes. This document will also be publicly exhibited.
