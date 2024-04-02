Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council casts net for community opinion on city centre changes

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
April 2 2024 - 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's environment and planning director, Scott Martin, says generational work is underway on Goulburn's CBD. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's environment and planning director, Scott Martin, says generational work is underway on Goulburn's CBD. Picture by Louise Thrower.

More apartments could be built in Goulburn's CBD under a council vision to diversify the city's housing stock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.