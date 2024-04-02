Police pursue vehicle through city, district after alleged attempted break-in

An alleged attempted break and entry into a Goulburn home set in train a police pursuit through the city's streets on Monday, April 1.
Police said they were called to a Howard Boulevard address at about 9pm following reports of an attempted break and enter.
They claimed a man was hiding in the boot of an allegedly stolen car parked out front of the home. He then climbed into the vehicle, before allegedly ramming a stationary police car and driving off.
Police pursued the vehicle along Victoria Street and other Goulburn streets but terminated it about 10km north of Lake Bathurst, due to safety concerns.
About 11.15pm the vehicle was located at the Yass Service centre but the man drove off along the Hume Highway.
Police said the car broke down near the Derringullen Creek Rest area and the man allegedly fled on foot. He was struck by a car and sustained a leg injury.
The 41-year old man was conveyed to Canberra Hospital. Police said he was receiving treatment and assisting officers with their inquiries. No charges have been laid at this stage.
