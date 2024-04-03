SES urges early preparation for heavy rainfall across region

Goulburn SES is encouraging residents to prepare early for expected heavy rainfall in ensuing days.
The city is forecast to receive 75mm from mid afternoon Friday, April 5, says the unit's commander, Steve Watson.
The Bureau of Meteorology is also forecasting 35mm on Saturday.
The unit will have teams on standby and sandbags will be available for community collection at the Lanigan Lane depot from 9am Friday.
"Today (Thursday) is a great day for prepare to prepare and clean out drains," Mr Watson said.
The SES southeast zone headquarters will be open in Goulburn from Friday.
An east coast low is expected to bring heavy rain to Queensland, down the NSW east coast and inland.
"We are expecting flash flooding, rather than riverine flooding," Mr Watson said.
"The east coast low is developing and that usually means a lot of trouble for Goulburn."
He stressed that people should not drive through floodwaters.
The city's airport has received 227mm so far this year, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
