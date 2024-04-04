Joe puts world of skill to test at international competition

Working with his father welding fence panels and gates on the family farm set Joe Cramp off on his career path.
Years of dedication and study later, the 19-year-old Crookwell teen is gearing up for the Worldskills International Competition in Lyon, France from September 10 to 15.
"It's pretty overwhelming and I didn't expect it," Joe said
"It's anyone's game and I think it will come down to the wire."
The former Moss Vale TAFE metalwork construction student placed second in the WorldSkills national competition in Melbourne last September as part of the Illawarra team. Just one point separated him and the winner. When the winner pulled out of France, Joe was offered the opportunity.
"I was over the moon," he said.
It's been a rapid rise for the youngster. The seed was sown at the family's Bannister farm where he helped his mechanic father, Michael, do welding jobs.
Joe said he couldn't get enough of metalwork at Mulwaree High School, where teacher Pat Kennedy encouraged him.
He started doing after-school work at Goulburn firm, Fabworx Steel Supplies and Fabrication after accompanying his father to the business one day.
At age 16, he left school and embarked on a now complete four-year apprenticeship with the firm. At the same time, Joe studied metalwork construction at Moss Vale TAFE.
"It opened so many opportunities to me so early," Joe said.
Employers Michael and Tanya Waters and TAFE teacher, Chris Parker were key mentors. Chris has devoted his own time to training Joe one day a week. In the lead-up to the WorldSkills regional competition, Josh was balancing work with after hours training at Moss Vale and travel back to Crookwell.
The effort paid off. In Melbourne he competed against 12 other welders and won.
Training is just as intense in the lead-up to international WorldSkills where he will vie against about 20 metalworkers. Competitors are given drawings of items to make in a set timeframe.
Competitions are designed by industry and skills experts who assess an individual's knowledge, practical competence, and employability skills against a set of strict criteria.
It's something to which he's accustomed. In his job, Joe says every day is different, making everything from handrails to truck canopies, doing general fabrication or fixing trucks.
In Lyon, he will be part of a 30-member 'Skillaroos' team, including bricklayers, hairdressers, automotive technicians, beauty therapists and other trades.
"We're already best mates," Joe said.
"We had a four-day training camp in February and everyone gets on so well."
His proud parents, Michael and Tanya Waters and Mr Parker will travel with him to France. Seventy-five countries are taking part.
There he will take part in five days of intense competition.
"I hope to win," Josh said.
"It's crazy that I've got this far and (experienced) the opportunities and privileges that have opened up," he said.
"I'll give it a good crack and hope for the best."
TAFE minister, Steve Whan wished the competitors every success.
"The WorldSkills International Championships will provide these TAFE NSW students, all hailing from regional areas, with amazing and potentially life-changing learning opportunities.
"...Their selection for the Australian team speaks volumes of their dedication to their course and the high-quality support from their teachers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.