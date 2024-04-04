Get a helping hand: Applications for a prestigious grant opens

The chance to follow in the footsteps of the likes of dual Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ellen Ryan and motorcyclist Tom Toparis is back.
That is because the next batch of Ray Harvey Sports Foundation grant funding applications are open and close at 5pm on Friday, April 19.
The foundation is named after the late Ray Harvey who contributed to many sport and community activities throughout the Goulburn community.
The purpose of the foundation is to provide support to promising young sports people aged 12-18, helping them financially with coaching fees and providing assistance with costs associated with competition experience outside of Goulburn.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is the trustee of the foundation that was established to assist promising young sports persons to obtain coaching and competitive experience outside the Goulburn Mulwaree area.
The objective of the foundation is to give financial assistance to promising young sports people, helping them with the necessary coaching and competitive experience that is required in their chosen sport outside the city of Goulburn.
For more information and to download an application form visit https://www.goulburn.nsw.gov.au/Community/Ray-Harvey-Sports-Foundation.
