Young lives lost remembered at annual Luke McCue Memorial Cup day

The latest annual Luke McCue Memorial Cup day went exactly as planned.
The trial match between Crookwell Dogs and Goulburn Dirty Reds ended in a 24-24 thriller while the Sandmans won the sevens over Team Tangi.
The Goulburn and Crookwell Rugby Clubs were grateful towards the rugby community for making this year's event at Rugby Park on Saturday, March 23 another success.
The day commemorated young lives lost while the fundraising benefits players from both clubs by supporting their injured players funds.
The generosity of sponsors played a crucial role in making the day as great as it was, especially the Veolia Mulwaree Trust which gave grant to purchase the rugby sevens playing shirts.
The two clubs thanked the army of helpers on the day who helped set up, pack up, cook the barbecue and support the canteen and bar facilities.
They also thanked the first aiders, registration tent support, scorers and timekeepers, gate keepers, raffle ticket sellers, photographers, auctioneers, musicians and food vendors.
The rugby sevens was a great source of entertainment in itself and all teams showed pure sportsmanship and camaraderie throughout the day, in true rugby style and in honour of the day.
Henry Cooper was a guest referee for the Luke McCue Memorial Cup.
