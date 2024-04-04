Making connections: Shared walking paths to receive 'missing links'

A Goulburn firm has been awarded a $2.9 million tender to design and construct connecting shared pathways in the city's south and at Eastgrove.
Denrith Pty Ltd won the contract above eight other firms that lodged tenders with Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
The council's operations director, George Angelis said the work would connect existing paths at Eastgrove and South Goulburn.
In the latter area, the path would "meander through residential streets," including Addison Street, near Goulburn South Public School, connect with Auburn Street and the existing widened paths.
At Eastgrove, it would pass through parkland, along the golf course and river and through to the May Street bridge.
The 1.9km additions will connect the existing shared path that ends at Lansdowne and Sloane Streets and enable extensions over to the Finlay Road hockey fields and the Wollondilly walking track in the east. The money will also enable upgrading of some existing sections.
The work is being funded by a $3.2 million state government Get Active grant.
At the most recent council meeting, Mayor Peter Walker said councillors had fielded public enquiries regarding the project's stage two. This involves upgrade and reconstruction of several pedestrian bridges at South Goulburn and Eastgrove.
A bridge adjacent to Goulburn Golf Club was closed in January due to structural instability and safety concerns.
Mr Angelis said he was still awaiting a structural engineer's report.
He described the second stage as specialist work that would require another tender. This is expected to be issued by May 31.
A third stage involves widening the existing South Goulburn pathway from 2.5 metres to three metres "where possible." Mr Angelis said the state government requested the wider path but it was not yet approved to proceed.
The council has received $5.23m from the Get Active program for the shared paths.
In response to a question, Mr Angelis said as far as he was aware, the total project was grant funded.
Deputy mayor Steve Ruddell said the community was "pretty happy" with the pathways to date.
"This will only extend them and tie up a few broken bits," he said.
The current shared pathways cover some 17km around Goulburn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.