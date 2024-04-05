Rotary health van rolls into city, checking up on blokes

Men have "something in their DNA" that prevents them going to the doctor.
That's the view of Adrian Payne, the project director for the Men's Health Education Rural Van, better known as Mherv.
The van is coming to Goulburn on April 24 and 26, delivering basic health checks to men. Registered nurse, Jennifer Roders will take blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels of any willing participants.
"The benefit is that it's all about blokes who don't go the doctor for a check-up," Mr Payne said.
"Girls are good at it but it's not part of the male DNA. Hypertension, cholesterol and sugar levels can creep up and there are really no symptoms. Then they suffer a heart attack or stroke."
He argued the problem was exacerbated by the "terrible shortage" of medical services in rural and regional Australia.
Mr Payne said the tragedy was that it was all treatable.
The Mherv is a Rotary owned and operated project. It started in a borrowed caravan before a Rotarian built a new vehicle. Since then NSW Health has given money for the van.
The onboard nurse sees about 3500 patients annually across 100 rural NSW centres. About 40 per cent required follow-up treatment.
Mr Payne estimated Mherv's health checks had saved 500 lives since the initiative started in 2017.
Checks are free and take just 10 minutes. Women are also eligible.
"We don't turn anyone away but the focus is on men because they're the problem," Mr Payne said.
The van costs $130,000 annually to run and Rotary is looking for more sponsors.
The vehicle will be at Belmore Park, Goulburn on April 24 and 26 from 9.30am to 3.30pm both days.
More information is available at www.mherv.com.au
