Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision

A teenager has been transported to hospital following a crash on the Hume Highway north of Marulan.
Police said two vehicles crashed in the highway's southbound lane at the intersection with Highland Way at about 3.15pm, Friday, April 5.
One southbound lane remains closed and traffic is reportedly heavy in the area.
A NSW Ambulance media spokeswoman said a woman aged in her late teens was transported to Goulburn Base Hospital with neck and head injuries.
A second person was not injured.
Police said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.
The collision occurred as heavy rainfall hit the area.
More details as they come to hand.
