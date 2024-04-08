Jan makes a right royal donation to Lilac Festival committee

The night that Jan James was crowned as Goulburn's Lilac Festival Queen was full of pomp and ceremony.
As the now Jan Cooper recalled, in October, 1959, a crowd filled Seiffert Oval, army officers formed a guard of honour, page boys and Mayor John B Mullen attended and fireworks went off.
She was duly crowned and presented with an orb and sceptre.
"It was just like a coronation," Mrs Cooper reflected this week.
Now, she has donated items from that night and from her collection to Goulburn's Lilac Festival committee. They included her sash, matching rhinestone brooch, bracelet and necklace, framed portrait and other photos, and Lilac programs from the 1950s and 1960s.
"I felt it was time to hand them to someone else to get the pleasure of them," Mrs Cooper said.
She donated the memorabilia to current festival committee president, Carol James (no relation) on Monday, April 8.
In her first visit back to Goulburn from her Gold Coast home in 30 years, Mrs Cooper reflected fondly on the event, started by JB Mullen in 1952.
By 1959 the festival ran over 10 days and included a carnival in Montague Street, sporting competitions, marching bands, go-kart racing, flower shows, art exhibitions and much more.
Major department stores, Rogers and Knowlmans competed for 'best float' honours in the street procession and people "spent hours" making crepe lilac flowers as decoration.
Mrs Cooper was asked to nominate as Lilac Queen for the 'industrial' category. At the time, she worked as an office assistant at wool broking firm, Farmers and Graziers.
"I had no hesitation in accepting as I knew the fundraising would benefit the city," she said.
Jan was up against Joy Price but claimed the Queen title after raising 4465 pounds for charity. It meant many raffles, cake stalls, car rallies and a big effort by her "marvellous" fundraising committee. Her father, Doug, who worked on the railway, also rallied his colleagues.
Mrs Cooper said she had no idea how much she'd raised until she was declared Lilac Queen at a gala ball the night before her crowning. On that occasion she wore a gown made by Goulburn's Joan Berwick.
"It was an absolutely amazing time. I was invited to open fetes and all sorts of things," she said.
"...It's something I'll never forget. They really turned it on in those days."
First prize was a trip for two to New Zealand or 200 pounds cash. Mrs Cooper chose the latter and embarked on a busy year of public speaking engagements. She credits the experience with building self confidence and equipping her for a later busy volunteer role as Goulburn's Girl Guides Commissioner.
Mrs Cooper also won a trip to the Gold Coast for the 1960 Isle of Capri Bridge opening by Sir Bruce Small and Sir Hubert Opperman. There she competed in a beauty competition against girls from NSW and Queensland.
Jan married Goulburn accountant, John Cooper, and they had their daughter, Susanne, in 1968. Later they adopted Anthony, who sadly died at age nineteen. The couple moved to the Gold Coast in 1987. John passed away in 2018.
Mrs Cooper said she keeps in contact with her Goulburn friends and keenly follows the Lilac Festival annually.
"I love all the photos and I watch the live-stream of the parade every year," she said.
"The committee is doing a marvelous job but it's very difficult these days with all the insurance (considerations)."
On Sunday, April 7, Mrs Cooper donated other items to History Goulburn.
She said the city had gone ahead "in leaps and bounds" and she loved the cathedrals, Rocky Hill museum, Riversdale, Auburn Street's appearance and the historic buildings.
Ms James said she was very grateful for the donated items, which would be displayed in the Lilac office window and during the festival.
"We'd love to have more photos and memorabilia for the display," she said.
The committee also wants to organise a reunion of former Lilac Queens at a high tea as part of this year's festival.
Planning is well underway for the October 5 to 7 event but so far there are no royal candidates. This year, for the first time, the competition is open to females and males, with the winner to be crowned 'Lilac sovereign.'
Ms James also encouraged people to think about street parade floats now. The committee is looking for volunteers and sponsorship.
"We don't have a large budget to run the festival over three days and that makes it hard," she said.
However the fondly regarded event draws visitors and former residents back to town, rekindling memories and drawing in the next generation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.