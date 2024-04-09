World Atlas rates city as the 'most affordable' in regional NSW

A recent study by World Atlas has declared Goulburn as the most affordable country 'town' in which to retire in NSW.
The home of the Big Merino beat Armidale, Mudgee, Coffs Harbour, Albury, Port Macquarie and Ballina to the punch.
World Atlas did not supply backing data for its conclusions but lauded Goulburn as a "historical gem that marries affordability with a rich tapestry of cultural landmarks."
"The town is celebrated for its majestic cathedrals, such as the Saint Saviour's, and the Goulburn Rail Heritage Centre, offering a deep dive into the locomotive history that propelled NSW forward," it stated.
"The presence of serene parks and the iconic Big Merino statue echo the town's pastoral charm and agricultural heritage, providing a scenic and tranquil setting for retirees."
World Atlas said Goulburn's real estate market stood out for its accessibility and a variety of housing options that didn't "sacrifice quality or location."
"Community life thrives through local farmers' markets, arts festivals, and the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, fostering a vibrant environment for retirees. Healthcare services are comprehensive, ensuring peace of mind for those in their golden years."
It's all music to independent real estate agent, Chris Rigney's ears.
He said more people were moving to the city from Sydney, Canberra and elsewhere for affordability reasons.
"Goulburn has always had a pocket of real estate that goes well off the Sydney and Canberra markets," he said.
"There is still affordability there for first home buyers and good returns for investors," he said.
The city's median house price is $607,000, according to Realestate.com.
Mr Rigney said 2024 started out slowly, given uncertainty surrounding interest rates. But buyer confidence returned when the Reserve Bank puts rates on hold in March.
Four of his residential properties went under offer in a week, with prices ranging from $400,000 to $1 million.
He noted that immigrants employed in professional sectors were increasingly drawn to Goulburn's housing affordability compared to Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.
Mr Rigney said the district also remained popular. Four bedroom homes that sold for $500,000 up to five years ago were now fetching $900,000.
He told The Post there was still a healthy volume of properties coming on the market in Goulburn. These were being sold mainly by investors but also people who purchased up to five years ago and weren't prepared for higher interest rates.
On the rental front, Mr Rigney acknowledged some were struggling but he believed prices were dropping slightly. Six months ago 20 to 100 properties became available over several weeks but now all rentals were being snapped up.
"It is still keeping rent prices quite high," he said.
Three bedroom homes in the Green Valley Road and Marys Mount areas were fetching $450 to $500/week and four bedroom houses, $550 to $650/week.
Suburbtrend's 'Rental Pain Index' for April, 2024 found that rents had dropped two per cent in Goulburn and a wide area of the district covering Crookwell, Collector, Taralga and Windellama. People were spending an average 30pc of income on rent and 3.87pc of houses were vacant.
"I have a positive outlook; it's still a good time to buy even though interest rates are higher," Mr Rigney said.
"I was born and bred in Goulburn and and I always tell people how close it is to everything, including Canberra, Sydney and the coast. We have everything here and there are great people in Goulburn. I'm passionate about it and I'm happy to raise a family here."
On other fronts, World Atlas rated Goulburn as having one of the state's seven best main streets in NSW alongside Berry, Mudgee, Leura, Katoomba, Bathurst and Armidale.
"Auburn Street in Goulburn is a delightful blend of history and modernity," it stated.
"The street, which has been the main thoroughfare of the town since its establishment, is lined with beautifully preserved historic buildings, each with its own story to tell.
"The Goulburn Post Office, with its striking clock tower, is one of the street's most iconic landmarks. This Victorian-era building, still in operation today, is a symbol of Goulburn's rich postal history."
