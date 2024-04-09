Airport agent extends deadline for expressions of interest in sale

The agent selling Goulburn Airport has extended the deadline for expressions of interest in the facility.
Ashby York principal, Steve Westlake, said he'd received 12 enquiries about the Windellama Road facility and was working with "six interested parties."
"We've had lots of questions and...we want to make sure everyone gets the detail they need," he said.
Expressions of interest have been extended from March 30 to Friday, April 12 due to the enquiries and at the vendor's request.
Airport owner, John Ferrara, engaged the agency several months ago to sell the facility he bought from the council in 2010 for $2.5 million.
The property includes a 1283-metre bitumen runway, a 676-metre grass runway, pilot activated lighting, aircraft fuelling, aircraft hangars, a 20-room motel, 100-seat restaurant, cafe, manager's apartment. It occupies 118 hectares with opportunity for subdivision.
Mr Westlake said he was selling the freehold title, including buildings such as the flight training school but it would be up to parties to negotiate purchase of individual businesses if they wished. Operating licences would also be transferred.
Mr Ferrara says he's selling because he wants to retire.
Mr Westlake told The Post he'd fielded strong interest in the purchase. They included institutional investors, current airport operators and overseas parties with backgrounds in infrastructure, freight handling and other sectors.
Mr Ferrara would ultimately decide the successful party based on price and conditions of sale.
Mr Westlake said there was a healthy market for airports and cited the 2010 sales of Camden, Bankstown and Hoxton Park facilities for $200 million.
"Airports have changed hands and they're deemed good opportunities for infrastructure," he said.
"Given the second Sydney airport's proximity to Bankstown, it is likely to interfere with operations so it makes sense for them to look for other facilities. Camden airport is also in the flight path.
"Goulburn is the next nearest airport so that presents an opportunity."
Mr Westlake said it could be "revolutionary" for Goulburn if a major freight handling business bought the airport.
